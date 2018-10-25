BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County mother is asking for people to be on the lookout for her 15-year-old son, who has been missing since October 2.
Gina Williamson said her son, Nathan Branch, has medical issues and has been without his medication for weeks.
Nathan was last seen on October 2 in the Boiling Springs area wearing dark blue jeans, tennis shoes, and a black shirt with white writing. He is 5’8” tall, weighs 142 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Williamson said Nathan may be traveling with a teenage girl.
Williamson said the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the 7th grader’s disappearance.
Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at (864) 503-4500.
