GREENVILE, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson mother and her 5-year-old daughter will be celebrating a Mother’s Day in a practically brand-new car.
GEICO and Caliber Collision provided Leah Floyd’s Mother’s Day gift, a 2018 Chevy Cruze, as part of Recycled Rides, a national program to repair and donate cars to people in need of reliable transportation.
Caliber Collision said the car was provided by GEICO and restored by Caliber’s technicians in Greenville who volunteered their time and skills as a community service.
Floyd, 23, is a full-time student at Greenville Technical College. She is the youngest of four siblings and the first in her family to attend college. Her daughter Avah was born prematurely during Leah’s first semester of college. Avah was born 98 percent blind in both eyes and required several surgeries to restore her sight. Despite the challenges that come from being a single parent, especially with a child with medical issues, Leah persevered and did not give up on her goal to earn a college degree.
Without a car, Floyd has been juggling public transportation and rides from family and friends in order to get to school, work, and for everyday needs.
Floyd was nominated for the car donation by AIM (Accept. Inspire. Minister), an Upstate nonprofit organization that helps struggling families.
