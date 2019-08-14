GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate mom is sharing a photo of an interaction between her smiling baby daughter and a Panera employee in hope that it will “inspire others to spread smiles and treat everyone with kindness.”
Abigail Carpenter shared the sweet photo of her daughter, Ember Moon, in the arms of a Panera employee Wednesday morning.
“After getting a shot at the doctor, my sweet baby was upset,” Carpenter said. “We went to the Greenwood 72 By-pass Panera Bread to grab a bite to eat. While inside, my 7 month old reached out for comfort to the employees behind the counter. Without hesitation, they scooped her up, hugged her, and brought a smile back to her face. I just wanted to shed some light on the wonderful staff and how much I appreciate them for treating us like family!”
Carpenter added, “Being a united community is so important during this crucial time for our country. It is these small, joyful moments that bring us all together.”
Carpenter said she captured the happy moment on camera, and while she didn’t catch the employee’s name, she said she is grateful for the worker’s kindness.
“I hope a story like this continues to inspire others to spread smiles and treat everyone with kindness,” Carpenter concluded.
MORE NEWS - South Carolina troops begin deployment this week to the Middle East
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.