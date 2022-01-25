Greenville County, SC (FOX Carolina) — The use of the deadly drug known as fentanyl is up, and deaths hit an all-time high in Greenville County last year.
According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, fentanyl overdose deaths have nearly doubled since 2019.
For Catharon Peck, the heartbreak hits home.
This week marks four years since she lost her son, Nick, and she has a message for the community.
"People don't realize just how deadly it is,” Catharon Peck-Hounchell said.
After Nick’s death, she found out he had been using drugs recreationally. Now she’s encouraging parents and family members to pay attention to sudden changes in behavior which could be a sign of drug use or addiction.
“Talk with your children. It’s not just children though. It’s hitting all walks of life,” Peck said, “This is a silent epidemic that I wish on no one. This is the most painful, heart-aching experience that a parent can live through.”
She said it doesn't get any easier, but she's found comfort through the pain and hopes sharing her son’s story could help save lives.
"I don’t want anyone to ever go through this, and that's what my son would want from me,” Peck said, “He would say, please don't turn your head."
The Coroner’s Office is also trying to get the word out after seeing too many lives lost from this drug.
Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said there were 70 fentanyl-related deaths in Greenville county in 2019. In 2021, the number jumped to 131.
"There's multiple resources out there that they can reach out to. The Phoenix Center being the one for Greenville County. I would reach out to that resource and try to gather help. Nothing's worse than going and telling a family member, especially when they've got children involved, that their loved one passed away from an accidental overdose,” Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said.
