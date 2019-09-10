GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – An Upstate mother who lost her son to suicide earlier this year has a message for other parents: If you don’t start a conversation, you may not know there is a problem until it’s too late.
Amanda Meyer lost her son, Logan Jones, back in May.
Logan was only 16 years old. He was a sophomore at Riverside High School.
Meyer is urging parents to look out for warning signs of suicide but said some teens will not show any signs at all. She said one in five kids don’t show any outward signs. Logan did not either.
“He just masked it, and I wish that he showed some sort of warning sign because I couldn’t help him,” Meyer said of Logan. “So my goal is to just raise awareness so maybe I can help another family”
Meyer said the best advice she can offer parents is to take a leap and start an awkward conversation.
“Ask how (your kids are) doing mentally,” Meyer advised. “Obviously we want to take care of our children’s well-being when it comes to physical health. We bring them to the doctor but don’t even think twice about asking about their mental health. And that’s not something that I even thought to do because my kid came across as the Robin Williams of the group.”
Meyer said Logan loved to make people laugh. She said he was a rising star on his speech and debate team, and he had aspirations to attend the College of Charleston and become a marine biologist.
“When you looked at Logan, you wouldn’t have known that anything was wrong,” Meyer said. “You would have never known that he was suffering on the inside. And as a mom it really tears me up. It breaks my heart that I couldn’t help him or fix him or just be the ear that he needed at the time.”
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people between the ages of 10 and 24, according to the CDC.
Suicide rates are also on the rise around the world. The World Health Organization estimates a life is lost to suicide 40 seconds. By 2020, the organization predicts someone will take their life every 20 seconds.
If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, click here to read more about ways to help.
