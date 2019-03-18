GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – An Upstate mother snapped a sweet photo of a Spectrum technician comforting her 3-year-old son that is going viral for all the right reasons.
Jessica Nash Donnahoo posted the photo on Facebook on March 16.
The photo shows a technician, Robert, holding Donnahoo’s son, Sailor, who was born with two rair brain defects and is blind.
Below is what Donnahoo wrote to accompany the photo:
Dear Spectrum Internet,
Today your technician Robert came to our home to upgrade our internet and help us start up TV streaming. He walked into a mess. My son, Sailor, is three years old. He was born with two rare brain defects and he is blind. He is unable to communicate his needs, and today has been rough for him. He has been crying all morning. I’ve been trying to soothe him while also meeting the needs of my two year old daughter, cleaning, washing dishes, and doing laundry while my husband works. It’s just been a tough day. When Robert walked in and started talking, Sailor ran to him and reached up. Robert didn’t seem bothered at all and, instead, held my son off and on for the whole 45 minutes he was in our home. He snuggled him close while I folded laundry. It was a huge relief to this tired momma. Robert could have walked in, rushed, and left but instead he saw a need greater than internet and met it. That’s beyond customer service- it’s humanity at its best. Robert deserves a raise... a promotion... something! He’s an asset to your company and I will never forget his kindness.
Sincerely,
Jessica
The post has since garnered more than 250,000 reactions and has been shared more than 69,000 times.
MORE NEWS - Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream cones on Wednesday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.