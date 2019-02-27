WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's been four long years, but for Mary Parks it feels like it was yesterday when her son was ripped from the family by a drunk driver.
Even now when she looks at pictures she can still hear his laugh.
"That's what I miss the most, him making me laugh and hearing his feet walk across the floor and I just miss a lot of things about him," Parks said.
Brandon will always be their number seven; Parks said he lit up when he was on the football field and even had dreams of playing in college.
"I do get emotional and I do get upset but just talking about him I feel relief,” she said. “I feel Brandon is happy, I feel like me continuing to talk about him helps me and he's never going to be forgotten.”
She's made it her mission to spread his story around, hoping it will inspire others.
"He was a passenger in a car,” she said. “The driver was intoxicated, drunk and it was just like the worst nightmare. A mother losing a child is something you can never explain."
Every day she tries her best by speaking to other teens across the upstate about the dangers of drunk driving.
"I pull up a picture his grave and tell them that’s where I visit him now and I look at the kid's faces and they have a paused look on their face like they aren't expecting me or aren't prepared for me to say what I'm about to say,” Parks said.
On holidays, they visit Brandon at his grave but every time she's back she said it feels like he's on vacation or went off to college and never home.
"Never think that it won't happen to you because I never thought in a million years I would lose one of my boys,” Parks said. “I have four boys and it's hard to say to this day I only have three. Especially at Christmas time when I do stockings or Easter baskets to go from four to three is just a big heartbreak."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.