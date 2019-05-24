LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - A woman who abused her baby boy in 2018 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to inflicting great bodily injury on a child, 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo said Friday.
Erica Shunta Kelley, 25, was pleaded guilty to the charge filed in July 2018, when investigators discovered Kelley was abusing her 9-month-old baby boy.
Deputies said they discovered the baby in Kelley’s home with numerous injuries indicative of severe abuse. The child had numerous bruises all over his body, his left arm and left leg were broken, he had numerous scars all over his body, and 10 healing rib fractures.
Kelley admitted she had abused the child on multiple occasions.
Kelley has a previous conviction for unlawful abuse or neglect of a child stemming from a similar 2013 incident with another one of her children. She was sentenced to only three years in prison for that case.
“From the time we are conceived, our mothers are supposed to protect and shield us from the harsh realities of this world,” Solicitor Stumbo said in a news release. “It is heartbreaking to see the abuse this 9-month-old child endured at the hands of the mother who was supposed to shield him from the very same evil she inflicted upon him. It is my hope and prayer that this young man can overcome his difficult start to life and can one day become the man he was created to be.”
