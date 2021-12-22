SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -- A local group wants to make sure veterans and their families have homes for the holidays, but they need your help to make it happen.
Operation Restoration CDC helps veterans who are struggling.
For years they've hosted Stand Down -- an annual event where veterans can come and pick up necessities for free.
They've also provided homeless veterans with a place to live in a home at New Testament Church. Pastor Deb Eadie is the founder of Operation Restoration.
But now they have a new mission: transform nearly two acres of wooded, uneven ground into a mini subdivision for veterans and their families.
The three-bedroom homes would be built at the corner of Massachusetts Boulevard and Arizona Avenue in Spartanburg. Once complete, veterans will be able to buy the homes at a reduced cost.
The project comes with a $1.3 million price tag, but the project's director David Jewell said it's likely more -- that estimate is from 2019.
"The heart of Christmas is giving and we need your giving heart," Jewell said. "Right now we need help in the management of this project."
Jewell said they're seeking advice and expertise from people with experience in construction.
They're asking any volunteers to call 864-342-0907 or 864-205-2959 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Financial donations are also appreciated. Those can be mailed to Operation Restoration PO Box 6084, Spartanburg SC 29304.
