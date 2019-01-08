Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Resolutions and fresh starts are part of a new year, but a local non-profit is giving some Upstate families new beginnings every single day. Project HOPE Foundation helps people with autism. It offers a wide range of services so they can reach their full potential.
9-year-old Khelan Holmes didn't know his mom, Yolanda, would be visiting him at school Monday morning. He walked into his classroom and hugged his mother before picking out a book for them to read together. That simple act alone means so much to Yolanda because there was a time she didn't think it would be possible.
"When Khelan was a year and a half, he was diagnosed with autism. I was just told that he wouldn't be able to talk or do anything. Since he's been at HOPE, Khelan knows his address. Khelan can read. Khelan is no longer a runner. Khelan is social and I can actually have a conversation with Khelan," explained Yolanda Holmes.
Yolanda credits Project HOPE Foundation for her son's incredible strides.
"We're a non-profit organization who's mission is to provide a lifespan of autism services. Autism, typically, is not a challenge that goes away," said Susan Sachs, a Co-Founder of Project HOPE Foundation.
The non-profit offers an intimate classroom setting where autistic children and adults can reach their full potential.
"Which is what it initially stood for: help our potential emerge. H. O. P. E. Over the years, it has evolved into helping families, opening minds, promoting inclusion and expanding opportunities," explained Sachs.
Khelan is part of a program called Bridging the Gap. He learns behavior and social skills on top of his academic lessons.
"He likes everything. He loves his friends. He loves his teachers. I mean, Khelan just loves school," said Yolanda.
It's because of Project HOPE Foundation that Yolanda doesn't have to worry about what her son's future will look like.
"It's really been the best thing, hands down. They really do a great job working with children with autism and my son is a testimony to that," said Yolanda.
