SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Simpsonville Parks and Recreation Department proudly received a $500 donation on Monday from The MB6 Foundation, a local nonprofit organization formed to ensure all kids in the Golden Strip can play sports, officials released to press.
Exactly a year after the formation of the charity, Shaun Blake, the CEO of The MB6 Foundation, delivered a check to Simpsonville Athletics Director Chad Foster at Heritage Park.
Blake founded The MB6 Foundation in memory of his son Michael Patrick Blake, who passed away suddenly at age 10 in May 2014. Michael loved playing baseball for City of Fountain Inn Youth Sports.
“I think Michael’s legacy of helping underprivileged children learn and grow through team sports with the auspices of this foundation will be a grand accomplishment and really is pretty cool,” Blake said.
“Michael touched many hearts and lives in his short time with us, and The MB6 Foundation allows him to be remembered and to touch many more.”
The mission of The MB6 Foundation—a reference to Michael’s initials and jersey number—is “to make recreational athletics accessible to other children” in the cities of Fountain Inn, Mauldin and Simpsonville, according to a press release by the nonprofit.
Simpsonville Athletics Director Chad Foster said the City of Simpsonville is grateful for the donation and wholeheartedly supports the mission of The MB6 Foundation.
“In the spirit of remembering Michael, the Simpsonville Parks and Recreation Department and Athletics will use this donation to make sure kids of lower-income families who may not otherwise be able to participate in youth sports get that chance to have the kind of fun and fellowship that all kids deserve,” Foster said.
The purchase of athletic equipment is an example of satisfying the mission of The MB6 Foundation, according to the release.
For more information about The MB6 Foundation and how to donate, visit their website.
