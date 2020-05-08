GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) –The Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Bon Secours will be featured aboard Spire Motorsports No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 when the NASCAR Cup Series returns to action at Darlington Raceway May 17 with Reed Sorenson behind the wheel, Bon Secours announced on Friday.
Bon Secours St. Francis Health System has partnered with the Swamp Rabbits to extend a message of gratitude to healthcare workers and a message of health, safety and security to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of the partnership, the Swamp Rabbits, Bon Secours and Spire Motorsports are all participating in The Real Heroes Project, which they say honors healthcare workers through the power of sports. The Swamp Rabbits livery will adorn the hood, rear quarter panels and tail of the team’s Chevy Camaro.
“The Real Heroes Project recognizes and honors the spirit of front-line healthcare workers who have stepped up during the global emergency, placing themselves in harm’s way to care for those battling the COVID-19 virus,” Bon Secours said in a news release.
And instead of Serenson’s name being on the car, the name of Stacey Anne Wilson, a registered nurse who joined Bon Secours St. Francis Health System in 2017, will appear in its place for the Darlington race.
The NASCAR Cup Series has been on hiatus since it last competed at Phoenix Raceway nearly two months ago as the United States and countries around the world grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.
