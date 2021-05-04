LYMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - A community and a Lyman South Carolina Police Officer’s colleagues are coming together to support him after his daughter was seriously hurt in a crash Sunday morning.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said at approximately 1:30 a.m., a driver was heading west when he went off the right side of the road, over corrected, ran off the left side of the road, hit a tree and then overturned. Alyssa Weatherman was the passenger in the car.
Alyssa was airlifted to Spartanburg Regional where she was stabilized and then flown to Charlotte for the first of many surgeries to come.
Southern said Alyssa is facing a long recovery and an extended stay in the hospital. Due to Covid restrictions her parents, Paul and Jennifer, will be allowed to see her one at a time for very limited stays. While waiting to visit, they will be staying in a hotel to be near her.
A GoFundMe has been established to help cover their expenses while Alyssa is hospitalized as well as her extended recovery. Click here to donate.
As for the driver, identified as 20-year-old Bryson Owens, he was not seriously hurt and booked on several charges including Open Container, Possession of beer/wine by a Minor and Felony DUI. Owens was released on bond on Monday afternoon.
