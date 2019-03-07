Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fans of the game show “Jeopardy!” and the medical community are reacting to the news after Alex Trebek announced he’s been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer. In a video posted online Wednesday the 78 year old said he hopes to beat the disease’s low survival rate. His announcement is spreading a lot of awareness which experts say is important because pancreatic cancer is one of the most difficult types of cancer to detect.
Stephen Dyar, MD, oncologist and hematologist at Bon Secours St. Francis Cancer Center tells FOX Carolina that since the pancreas is a relatively hidden organ, it’s not easy for doctors to notice tumors during routine check-ups. He says there really isn’t a good screening method for pancreatic cancer like the screenings that exist to detect breast, colon and prostate cancer.
That’s why it’s typically diagnosed in advanced stages. Dr. Dyar say, “As of right now we typically see only 2% of folks with stage four pancreatic cancer live five years beyond their diagnosis.”
But there are outliers. There are exceptions and Dr. Dyar hopes Trebek will be one of them with a success story that sparks hope, awareness and interest in new research. He says, “Obviously we don’t love that anybody is having going through this scenario but we love having cases we can point to, success stories we can point to, celebrities who take on a difficult diagnosis like this because it gives all of us hope. It gives the physicians hope, it gives the patients hope and ultimately if we have success stories we can point to then patients feel that’s relatable.”
Dr. Dyar says they have had some success with patients at St. Francis Cancer Center as treatments have gotten better and more options have become available.
He says if you experience yellowing of skin or eyes or if you have unexplained abdominal pain or weight loss, these are all things that need to be brought to a physician’s attention.
