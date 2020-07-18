GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Put Down the Guns Now Young People Organization will be out in the Nicholtown community Saturday morning, handing out free masks.
Activist Jack Logan says his organization has listened to state and local leaders about the concern surrounding the rising COVID-19 numbers in South Carolina, and wanted to help make a difference.
The group, who also advocates for gun safety, will be handing out gun locks as well.
They'll be out on Nichol Street on July 18 from 10 a.m. to noon.
MORE NEWS:
Civil Rights Icon Congressman John Lewis passes away at 80
Young adults make up more than 20% of SC COVID-19 cases, DHEC launches 'Mask Up' campaign
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.