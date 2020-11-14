GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Easley Chapter (SHP-SC) had volunteers build 20 beds in Easley for children in need.
SHP-SC said volunteers from the community gathered together in a Lowe's parking lot to build beds by working in a 10-station assembly line. In three and a half hours, 20 beds were built.
Co-president of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Easley Chapter Phil Sargent said, “This is actually our first public build. And what a public build is, as you can tell, it’s just come out to the Lowe’s parking lot abs we set up an assembly line and everything is meters and already measured. The only thing we have to do is cut the wood and then show people how to work at each station. There’s like 10 stations.”
The organization said it is estimated that 350 to 400 children living in the zip codes of 29640, 29641, and 29642 do not have a bed to sleep in at night. Some may be sleeping on floors, on couches, or with a relative. SHP said it is their mission to change this for the children in the community.
The Easley organization said there is a waiting list because of how many children are in need of beds.
For more information on Sleep in Heavenly Peace - SC, Easley, click here.
