Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, an Upstate organization will be hosting a citywide pot-luck meal in the middle of Main Street!
Gratefull Greenville will be closing the bridge in the 400 block of South Main Street on November 25 and inviting friends and strangers to gather and share a meal with one another.
The organization says there are no fees, expectations or agendas, just an open invitation for community fellowship.
The event will happen today between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
While basic food items will be provided, the group says attendees can feel free to contribute their own dish to the pot-luck.
