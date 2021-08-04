Gun Lock

Oklahoma County Sheriff Captain Jim Anderson demonstrates locking a gun during a news conference to announce the launch of "Project ChildSafe Communities", in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The initiative is an effort to reduce firearm accidents. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

 Sue Ogrocki

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - With the Open Carry Law beginning August 15, one Upstate organization wants to make sure the community is being safe with the new freedom.

The Put Down the Guns now Young People Organization will be handing out free gunlocks on Wednesday to make sure there are no accidents regarding children around armed weapons. 

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Marathon located at 1609 West Blue Ridge Drive in Greenville.

MORE NEWS: Mayor to face-off over mask mandates in schools

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.