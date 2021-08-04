GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - With the Open Carry Law beginning August 15, one Upstate organization wants to make sure the community is being safe with the new freedom.
The Put Down the Guns now Young People Organization will be handing out free gunlocks on Wednesday to make sure there are no accidents regarding children around armed weapons.
The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Marathon located at 1609 West Blue Ridge Drive in Greenville.
