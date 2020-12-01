GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville chapter of ABATE of S.C. to hold their 35th annual ABATE Christmas Toy Run to benefit the Julie Valentine Center, a center who helps sexually and physically abused children all year.
According to the Facebook page, line up for the parade will be at the Greenville Shrine Club at 1 p.m. and will leave at 2 p.m. The parade will end at K-Mart Plaza behind the Sphinx on Marue Drive.
Organizers say the parade will be led by the Parker District Fire Department and escorted and blocked by the Greenville Co. Sheriff Department.
