Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - This morning, The Home Depot joined forces with members of the United Way of Greenville County, Habitat for Humanity and Greenville County and Upstate Warrior Solutions to give back to Greenville Veterans.
270 volunteers gathered Thursday morning to begin work the four organizations selected which will positively impact 280 Greenville veterans and their families.
In total, three homes will be built. Two for veteran families and the third will go to a family with special needs. In addition, 20 customized sheds will be built for low income veteran families and 14 kid-themed playhouses.
Volunteers will also assemble care kits for each of the 250 residents at The Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.
The project is part of The Home Depot Foundation's ninth annual Celebration of Service. From September 19 to Veterans Day, members of the foundation are pledging 100,000 hours of service and planning to begin more than 600 volunteer projects across the country.
More news: Deputies charge Simpsonville man for sex crimes involving 8-year-old; trying to identify second victim
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.