(FOX Carolina) -- The area around Laurel and Hardy Lake is still recovering after a storm ripped through the area last week. Trees are still lying in yards, homes flipped over and those in the area said it's heartbreaking to lose everything.
One pastor who lives in the neighborhood said that's why he set up what he calls a 'care center', to run out of tents in his driveway. He's been passing out fresh meals, clothes, toiletries and even clothes to his neighbors whose homes were damaged.
Pastor Jerry Darnell said he's lucky his home is still standing, but most of his neighbors can't say the same because their homes were crushed by downed trees.
"I've been here for 24 years and the beauty of all of it, and now it's just destroyed," Darnell said. "We've all been good neighbors, throwing up our hands to help and we really got to know one another through all this."
They've had to rely on each other. As soon as Darnell saw the destruction, he jumped in to help by setting up tents and tables with the idea of cooking hot meals for families in need, or even just power crews working on clearing trees.
"We try to fit up for 50 and they brought 50 for supper," he said. "So folks are coming in and they try to get plates so we just try to keep it open. I get up and I fix breakfast and they'll eat that all day."
Since that first day, the care center has come a far way. They've had so many supplies donated, so they're having to expand as they run out of room.
"Under my basement we've got it set up for canned goods, things like that," he said. "We've got blankets, coats, clothes and we're going to set those up back in a shed area. We're going to put all the clothes and blankets in there."
So now all that's left to do is make sure it gets into the hands of those who need it, which shouldn't be a problem, especially not with what's on the menu.
"We've got chicken and green beans and all kinds of good cake over here," Darnell said. "And macaroni and cheese and it's the good time too, it's not out of a can."
Several churches in the area donate all of the supplies so Darnell just leaves his gate open, and says anyone can stop by at any time.
