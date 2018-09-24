SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) When you think Hurricane Florence recovery, you probably don't think romance, and you definitely don’t think "wedding.”
But a North Carolina couple didn't let a natural disaster keep them from saying their "I do's." In fact, they ended up finding a pastor from right here in the Upstate to officiate the ceremony in the middle of hurricane clean-up efforts in Wilmington.
Now Pastor Steve Genoble and Krystal and Kyle Glasgow will forever be connected. He performed their wedding ceremony.
Steve Genoble is a pastor with First Baptist Simpsonville. “I never in a million years thought I'd be doing a wedding on a mission trip to Wilmington but the Lord had other plans for us.”
Pastors Steve and Jeff Jennings caught up with the newlywed via Facetime today. They met the couple, Krystal and Kyle for the first time last week in Wilmington.
Their wedding was supposed to be Saturday, September 15th, then the hurricane changed all of that. We talked with Krystal over Facetime today. “It's over 100 mph winds, so we obviously couldn’t get married or get family there beforehand which we tried to do.”
Krystal tells us they didn’t have much damage from the hurricane, but others in their community weren't so lucky. So they did what was in their nature. They went to work helping through Samaritan's Purse.
“I was so thankful that he and I could be the hands and feet of Jesus on the day of our marriage, and to start our marriage off in that way was even more cool to us.”
As the Samaritan's Purse volunteers worked to cut down trees and tarp homes, word got around that Krystal and Kyle, had to cancel their wedding.
Krystal said, “Then I happened to be talking to some of the girls there who I just met on our team and I was telling them we were supposed to get married and one of them said Steve is an officiant.
At first, Pastor Steve thought it was a joke.
“I was actually up on a roof, tarping it when someone yelled up to me, ‘Would you be willing to marry Krystal and Kyle?’ And I said sure, thinking it was a joke. I came down from the ladder and quickly found out it was not a joke.”
And then, in the middle of all the damage, this couple decided to say I do. They exchanged their wedding vows, and it was all caught on camera by Samaritan's Purse videographers. Something that was amazingly, unplanned.
Krystal said, “It was just a special day, one we never could have dreamed of.”
As Krystal told us, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done in Wilmington. Samaritan's Purse is a huge part of that relief effort.
They're in three North Carolina locations, and more than 1,500 of their volunteers have donated their time to help.
They're always looking for more volunteers too. You can find more information here at spvolunteer.org
