Upstate patients use PrEP to reduce HIV risk

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Quinton Ellison is working to save lives. He's the prevention coordinator at Aid Upstate in Greenville.
“The biggest thing we’re always going to promote is knowing your status," Ellison said.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control statistics show doctors diagnosed 300 new cases of HIV in 2017 in the Upstate. It's why Ellisoin says prevention is crucial.
“We try to advocate for is letting people know the services are available and how they can access it," he said.
There is a PrEP Program with AID Upstate in Greenville. There is literature at the office and posters around town about the blue pill called PrEP.
“That does create some hope that we have additional options to help you reduce the risk for HIV," Ellison said.
At Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Dr. Theodore Grieshop, an infectious disease specialist, says hundreds of patients use Truvada, also known as PrEP.
“What we’re talking about is a treatment called pre-exposure prophylaxis," Grieshop said.
“It’s an anti-viral, so it supplements your immune system in fighting off the virus because it accuses an infection.”
Grieshop says statistics show a million people in the country should be taking PrEP, but only abou 100,000 people are and there are high rates of HIV in the South because of many factors.
“Education, people don’t think it happens here, for some folks it’s lack of access to testing," Grieshop said.
Ellison and Grieshop continue to work and push PrEP.
Doctors say PrEP won't work if you already have HIV or AIDS and before using any medication people should consult with their doctors.
