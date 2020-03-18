GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Greenville pediatric clinic is offering curbside treatment for their tiny patients.
Parkside Pediatrics Verdae said this treatment option eliminates the need to come inside the building.
It is one of the many measures the clinic said it is taking to protect against coronavirus.
Doctors are currently seeing all patients from their cars.
