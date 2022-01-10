A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.
- Freeman Stoddard, Thomas Gore
- By MICHELLE LIU Associated Press/Report for America
Upstate pet shops seeing pet food shortages
- Tresia Bowles
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - If you've noticed it's getting harder and harder to find your pet's favorite food, we now know why.
Our local pet stores are seeing pet food shortages. Many of our viewers complained about canned cat food, specifically, but we're seeing it counts for everything.
Ariel Ballman has for Persian cats. Feeding them is expensive enough, but she couldn't find their favorite brands anywhere.
"Completely empty, sold out; there's not a single can, a single bag. It's gone," Ballman said.
Ballman tried to replace the the brand for the time being, but it made her fur babies sick.
"It's had been tearing their stomachs up," Ballman said, "I've thought about trying to order directly from the manufacturer, but I'm not sure how."
Easley's Saluda River Pet Store manager Cody McClain says the problem is deeper than just cat food.
"We are seeing a little bit more of a shortage in aluminum cans more than dry, but it does venture out into other things such as supplies," McClain said.
We called several pet shops in The Upstate. Many are saying the same thing. Food shortages are leaving slim pickings for shoppers. It's another affect of the pandemic.
"I would say it probably goes to the shipping containers that are still out there," McClain said, "It has been kind of difficult for the most part. It is a week-to-week thing."
McClain says they can help you find a brand that's close to your pet's preferred food until supplies come in.
Ballman blended a little old with the new for now.
"I had to take a little bit of what I had left of their food that they're used to and mix it with the new kind to get them over, until I can get their brand back in," Ballman said.
McClain just asks for customers' patience, as it can take weeks to get more products in.
"I feel bad for my animals, one, because they're used to something in particular," Ballman said, "I treat these animals like my own children."
"We're fighting the good fight. We're trying," said McClain.
Some pets are picky eaters or have food sensitivities. So, be careful about introducing new brands to your dog.
A tip: before you run out of pet food, check online to see what stores have in stock. You may be able to order online and have it shipped before your local store runs out.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up-to-date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina
Most Popular Stories
Uber driver who got a hotel room for teen passenger after being stuck on I-95 gets offered a new job
- By David Williams, CNN
- Posted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.