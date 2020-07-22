GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) COVID-19 left millions of Americans unemployed. But local photographers are joining a nationwide effort called "10,000 Headshots” to provide professional headshots and help people get back to work.
Alaina Lutkitz owns Upstate Headshots in Greenville. Knowing the heartache that can come with job loss, she wanted to play a role in helping people put their best foot forward in the job search process.
“We’re helping get that little boost of self esteem back to go out there and really nail the job,” said photographer Alaina Lutkitz. “Staying positive and doing whatever it takes.”
Paul Massey is one of dozens who showed up to get his picture taken. He’s a fashion designer by trade, but lost his job in April.
Massey says he’s optimistic the 10 minutes spent in the studio will open up some opportunities.
“Being 53, looking for the next gig is tough.
So taking advantage of what you’re putting out there to the public, LinkedIn, is important,” said Paul Massey. “It’s a game changer and sets you apart from other people.”
Lutkitz says she hopes people can walk away with a glimpse of hope to land the next opportunity.
Anyone currently unemployed has until 7 p.m. to get a free headshot.
Upstate Headshots is located at 111 Cleveland Street in Greenville. Head to HeadshotBooker.com to schedule a visit.
