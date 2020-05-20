SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) An Upstate plant is joining the fight against COVID-19 by producing nonwoven fabric they say can be used for creating medical gowns, that are in high demand during the pandemic.
The Johns Manville plant in Spartanburg began making a new polyester spunbound nonwoven design for the production of Level 3 medical gowns.
Souvik Nandi, Director Nonwovens Technology at Johns Manville Engineered Products, says the fabric provides a better liquid barrier than that of material used for Level 1 and 2 gowns.
“There is a desperate need in North America and in Europe for medical gowns,” said John Vasuta, President of Johns Manville’s Engineered Products business. “Our teams are working quickly to create solutions and manufacture a new coated polyester spunbond nonwoven fabric. We are going through unprecedented times – so every step to support health care workers and others on the front lines helps right now.”
The JM Plant in Spartanburg primarily produces a variety of polyester nonwoven products for the use of filtration, roofing and specialty applications.
