GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Football Coaches Association announced the 2021 Palmetto Champions All Start team on Saturday.
Players were divided into Backs, Linemen and Specialists on the list. Eight players and 1 coaches from the were named to the list
Here's a look at the players and coaches from our area that were selected:
BACKS AND LINEMEN:
- Tyler Smith - Gaffney High School (back)
- Trent Pearman - Daniel High School (back)
- Jahiem Lawson - Daniel High School (lineman)
- Carson Shaw - Christ Church High School (lineman)
- Michael Kennedy - Southside Christian High School (lineman)
SPECIALISTS:
- Shane Forrester - Daniel High School (kicker)
- Landon Mitchell - Dixie High School (Long Snapper)
COACHES:
- Dan Jones - Gaffney High School
- Chris Liner - Greenwood High School
Dan jones from Gaffney High School was also named Coach of the Year by the association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.