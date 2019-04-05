NINETY SIX, SC (FOX Carolina) - Perspectives can change in the blink of an eye. That's what one Ninety Six police officer learned recently anyway.
Justin Parker got a call that his house was on fire with his kids and pets still inside. He said he raced home and jumped into action, ignoring the advice he used to give people back when he was a firefighter.
He said he ran in and out of the house rounding up his cats and grabbing items of sentimental value. It's something he knows can cost someone their life but he said it's different when its personal and involves his kids and his home.
"I pretty much did exactly what I tell everyone else not to do, don't go in the house to get anything," Parker said. "Don't try to go do anything, of course I'm running in and out of there. Don't over exert yourself and that's what I'm doing."
He said his dad instincts kicked in and he just wanted to get everything he could.
Within minutes his entire station was there by his side and he said he's been so overwhelmed by the support from the entire Ninety Six community.
"It didn't really sink in until later that night when I looked back at the messages and the phone calls and started to see who all had sent messages or come by just to check or just to over something," Parker said.
The house isn't a complete loss, but it does have major damage. The ceilings in the two back bedrooms collapsed and the whole house has smoke and water damage.
The family said they are staying at a Greenwood hotel paid for by the home insurance company.
They are hoping to move back home when repairs are finished which could take up to four to six months.
A GoFundMe has been setup to help the family. To donate, click here.
