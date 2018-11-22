WARE SHOALS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Ware Shoals police chief said an officer is recovering after a holster malfunction led the officer to shoot himself in the leg on Wednesday.
Chief Terry Carpenter said the officer was conducting a felony traffic on Highway 25 in Greenwood County when he tried to draw his weapon and the gun discharged.
Carpenter said the bullet entered the officer’s right thigh and exited just above his knee.
The officer was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.
The incident remains under investigation.
