WEST UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – The town of West Union said one of their officers was taken to the hospital to be checked out after being involved in a wreck on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 3:15 p.m. on SC 11 and Main Street in West Union, according to troopers.
Troopers said a 2015 Chevrolet being driven by a 17-year-old was headed north when the Chevy hit the police officer’s vehicle, which was crossing SC 11.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts and troopers said there were no major injuries.
Troopers said the teen driver was cited for disregarding a stop light.
The SCHP website said the crash was blocking the roadway.
MORE NEWS - Governor, DHEC to allow some outdoor visitation to resume at nursing homes & assisted-living facilities
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.