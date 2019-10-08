Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Happening this weekend, comic artists and writers will gather along with vendors and fans for the first ever Upstate Pop Expo at the Shriner's Convention Center in Greenville.
The show, presented by Richard's Comics and Collectables, will run both Saturday and Sunday.
Featured guests include:
Golden age artist Vic Carrabotta, whose career spans from the 1950's to a recent as work on the Pirates of the Caribbean movie posters.
Artist Alex Saviuk, who has spent a career working for both DC and Marvel, illustrating titles such as The Flash, Green Lantern, Superman, and Spiderman.
Tracy Yardley, known for his longtime work on Sonic the Hedgehog.
Greenville native and best selling author, David Weber, known for his Honorverse and Safehold series.
Gregbo Watson, illustrator and artist, who has worked for Marvel, Zenescope, and Upper Deck.
J. Chris Campbell, illustrator extraordinaire who specializes in illustrations, comics, children’s books, magazine spots, activity books, brochures, character designs and event logos.
Also on hand will be vendors selling assorted items ranging from handmade to collectibles and of course, comics, toys, gaming, cosplay and even more surprises.
The event will host a silent charity auction to benefit the Greenville Animal Shelter. A gaming tournament will also be going on throughout the weekend.
The Shriner's Convention Center is located at 119 Beverly Road in Greenville, SC.
Show hours will be Saturday October 12, 10 a.m. - 6 p..m. and Sunday October 13, 11 a.m - 6 p.m.
Advanced tickets can be purchased until Wednesday October 9 at Richard's Comics and Collectables. Prices for a weekend pass - $15. Individual day wrist bands for Sat/Sun $10.
Tickets will be more at the door.
