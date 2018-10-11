(FOX Carolina) - Residents in the Upstate are experiencing power outages as the remnants of Michael continue to push across our state.
Duke is reporting outages from multiple counties including the following:
Abbeville - 28
Anderson - 691
Cherokee - 17
Greenville - 11,525
Greenwood - 172
Laurens - 3
Oconee - 4
Pickens -1,330
Spartanburg - 2,689
For a complete list go here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.