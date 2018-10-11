GENERIC - Power outage 1

(FOX Carolina) - Residents in the Upstate are experiencing power outages as the remnants of Michael continue to push across our state. 

Duke is reporting outages from multiple counties including the following:

Abbeville - 28

Anderson - 691

Cherokee - 17

Greenville - 11,525

Greenwood - 172

Laurens - 3

Oconee - 4

Pickens -1,330

Spartanburg - 2,689

For a complete list go here

