COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officials with the SC Education Lottery said Monday that while there were no Jackpot winners in the weekend's Mega Millions and Powerball games, Upstate players still took home big prizes. Two were one number away from winning it all.
Officials said a grocery shopper at the Publix on Fairview Rd. in Simpsonville won $50,000 playing Powerball. The ticket holder matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number drawn on Saturday, December 5 (3, 4, 6, 48, 53 and PB: 10). The odds of winning $50,000 playing Powerball® are 1 in 913,129.
A $10,000 Mega Millions® ticket was also sold in Spartanburg at the QuikTrip on E. Saint John Street. The player matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number on Friday, December 4 (3, 19, 24, 44, 50 and MB: 8). The odds of winning $10,000 playing Mega Millions® are 1 in 931,001.
With no jackpot winner, the Powerball® and Mega Millions® jackpots rolled to near identical amounts this week: A $264 million Mega Millions® jackpot is up for grabs Tuesday night and a $262 million Powerball® jackpot follows on Wednesday.
