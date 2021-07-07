GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - What's left of Tropical Storm Elsa, churning its way towards South Carolina Wednesday night.
Among the places in the Upstate expected to get hit the hardest by the storm with rain and wind, Greenwood.
"I'm from the old school, so at my house my grandmother used to say prepare yourself by getting in the tub, covering your head and whatnot. So I have older sons now, but I kind of tell them to do the same thing just take board. If a storm does come through, just take cover," said Sharon Connor, who lives in Greenwood.
While the South Carolina Emergency Management Division doesn't expect a heavy impact for the Upstate, officials say it would still be a good idea for people to park their cars in garages if possible, and bring as much inside of your home from your yard as you can.
"The Upstate, in particular, is notorious for downed trees, downed power lines and some occasional localized flooding as well. So if you do see a road that's been washed out, or its closed and there's a barricade around it don't go through that road," explained SCEMD Public Information Coordinator Brandon LaVorgna.
Greenwood Landscaping and Tree Removal tells us that dead or weak trees are more likely to fall during severe weather.
Ways to identify weak or dead trees are if there are no leaves on the trees, or there are holes in the trunk.
Emergency Management is also encouraging everyone in the state to take time to create a safety plan and make an emergency kit, if that has not already been done.
Officials say water for a few days, extra medication, phone chargers, and important documents should be included in those emergency kits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.