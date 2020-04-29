GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Blood Connection has been working with patients who have recovered from the coronavirus, participating in a new program that focuses on using convalescent plasma to help treat those still fighting.
JL Mann High School Principal Charlie Mayfield says he started to develop symptoms related to COVID-19 on March 23. He tested positive, and has been at home recovering ever since.
Though, Mayfeild now says he's feeling much better - and wants to give back to those in his community who are still battling the virus.
On Friday, May 1, Mayfield will be donating his convalescent plasma at The Blood Connection's donation center in Greenville.
Research has shown that the antibodies found in the plasma of those who've recovered can help other patients have an even better chance of beating the virus.
