GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services said a prison chaplain working at Leath Correctional Institution in Greenwood was arrested after he was accused of engaging in sex acts with an inmate.
Jefferson Kwamina-Crystal, 65, of Spartanburg, is charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate.
According to the arrest warrant, Kwamina-Crystal is accused of voluntarily engaging in sexual intercourse with an inmate and allowing the inmate to perform a sex act on him in his office at the prison.
The sexual relationship occurred between August and December, 2019, the warrant states.
MORE NEWS - Heartbreaking Update: Missing SC 6-year-old, Faye Swetlik, found dead; homicide investigation underway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.