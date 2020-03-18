Upstate psychologist explains anxiety surrounding Coronavirus

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) People throughout the country are trying to deal with the Coronavirus chaos. The stock market is unstable and analysts say anxiety across the country continues to rise. There are lines outside of grocery stores and inside there are several empty shelves.
“It’s a pretty chaotic time right now and something like the COVID-19 there’s a lot of unknowns," Dr. Nicholas Beck said.
He's a psychologist with Synergy Group in Greenville and says people feel very much out-of-control.
“So they try to take control where they can and I think that drives a lot of what we’re seeing with some of the hoarding behaviors," Beck said.
He says right now people are experiencing anxiety, which surrounds the economy, the future, and health.
“Try to spend as little time as you can in a state of fear and panic and overwhelm," Beck said.
He says to help with strees and anxiety, minimize and manage negative thoughts and try to be intentionally positive.
“Right now there’s a lot of messages about isolation, you know social distancing," Beck said.“We can still stay connected. We can still stay compassionate. We can still provide care for other people and sometimes that helps to get out our head if we can be of service to somebody else.”
He believes in our own way everyone has something to give, which is in our control, even during a time that seems chaotic.
“It’s really important to see if we can stay in a space of compassion and understanding for other people," Beck said.
