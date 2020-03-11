GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The coronavirus is now coming into every day conversations. People are constantly worried about their safety and school days are slowly starting to revolve around the illness. The pervasive fears are even worrying children now.
"We're talking to students regularly and really daily about the importance of washing their hands," said Tim Waller with Greenville County Schools. "It's the whole 20 second rule, hold your hands under the water with soap and rub them as you sing happy birthday twice to yourself."
Kids can't escape it and it's not just impacting classes, it's seeping into all aspects of their lives including church.
"We changed how we serve communion to try to minimize the amount of contact and the contact with the elements so I think most people are trying to be more careful," said Greenville resident Walter Burgess.
Tapping elbows is the new way of shaking hands, but psychologist Caitlin McLear said it's important to talk to kids because all of these changes at once can be overwhelming.
"Like any anxiety you want to talk about what would happen if what we're worried about does come to pass," she said. "So instead of saying don't think about that and don't worry about it, we really want to address their fears for what they are."
She said first it's best to talk through a plan and remind kids that if they get sick, you'll be there to take care of them. She said honesty through the chaos is truly the best policy.
"We know when we tell people not to do anything, it doesn't really do anything," she said. "It actually can make their worries increase sometimes."
Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
