GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate radio station wants to get you into the Christmas spirit this Labor Day Weekend!
Magic 98.9 (WSPA-FM) in Greenville said it will be switching to an all-holiday music format throughout the weekend.
“It’s the season that keeps on giving, even outside of its December date,” said Dave Jackson, Operations Manager, Magic 98.9 in a news release. “With so much uncertainty in the world today, we find it our job to ensure the music we play on our station reminds listeners there is hope and magic still out there. Through the Labor Day weekend, we welcome a season of love and unity, and we hope our listeners share our passion for the season as we start the Countdown to Christmas clock on The Christmas Station!”
The station said it will return to it's regular adult contemporary format on Sept. 7.
