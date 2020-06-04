107.3 JAMZ banner

 (FOX Carolina/ June 4, 2020)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina)Stopping the jamz for a greater cause -A conversation about race equality.

Protests are happening all over the country, and even abroad, following the death of George Floyd. 107.3 JAMZ chose to go in depth Thursday evening to start the conversation.

The person facilitating the conversation — Tone Hollywood, a radio DJ who’s normal shift is morning to early afternoon.

“There are some people that are angry. There are people angry and tired. They’re of seeing us having over and over again a hashtag,” Hollywood said.

The format for the town hall was a virtual panel style including activists here in the Upstate, along with interviews from Greenville’s mayor Knox White and Spartanburg police chief Alonzo Thomas.

One viewpoint brought to the airwaves was education.
 
“I believe that voter education is important, voter registration and classes about civilian rights. I believe that would be a great next step as it relates to the community once the protest begins to end," one activist said.
 
Of course, police brutality came up. Having accountability measures in place to protect all parties involved in key.
 
White said city leaders will take a look at its police review board to make sure it's the best process moving forward.

“That is really important - who’s on that police review board, for credibility and trust,” said White

“It’s at the place right now where we keep saying enough is enough, but what truly is enough. I just feel that now everyone really open to the conversation — I’ve seen a lot of Caucasian people speaking out about it,” said Traci Fant, activist.

But the conversation can only go so far if people don't open their hearts and minds to what's being said.

“I think we need to make it uncomfortable. We need to make it uncomfortable so we can get people to really think and not give a superficial answer to things,” said Hollywood.

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

