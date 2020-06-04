GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Stopping the jamz for a greater cause -A conversation about race equality.
The person facilitating the conversation — Tone Hollywood, a radio DJ who’s normal shift is morning to early afternoon.
“There are some people that are angry. There are people angry and tired. They’re of seeing us having over and over again a hashtag,” Hollywood said.
The format for the town hall was a virtual panel style including activists here in the Upstate, along with interviews from Greenville’s mayor Knox White and Spartanburg police chief Alonzo Thomas.
One viewpoint brought to the airwaves was education.
“That is really important - who’s on that police review board, for credibility and trust,” said White
“It’s at the place right now where we keep saying enough is enough, but what truly is enough. I just feel that now everyone really open to the conversation — I’ve seen a lot of Caucasian people speaking out about it,” said Traci Fant, activist.
But the conversation can only go so far if people don't open their hearts and minds to what's being said.
“I think we need to make it uncomfortable. We need to make it uncomfortable so we can get people to really think and not give a superficial answer to things,” said Hollywood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.