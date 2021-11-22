GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate radio station says they are delivering 200 turkeys to those in need in Greenville and Spartanburg counties.
96.3 The Block will participate in the “Steve Harvey Morning Show Annual Turkey Give” and deliver 200 turkeys across the Upstate, according to Audacy.
“This is the season of giving,” said Steve Sinicropi, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy Greenville-Spartanburg said in a news release. “Serving the Upstate during the best of times and the most challenging times is what this station is about. We are honored to join forces with great organizations and community partners in distributing the turkeys to ensure those in need can enjoy the holiday with their loved ones, especially right here in the Upstate.”
Audacy said families are encouraged to visit one of the two participating community partners for pickup distribution on a first come, first serve distribution basis:
Monday, November 22 - 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. ET
Cherrydale Elementary School
302 Perry Road in Greenville
Tuesday, November 23 - 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Regenesis Healthcare
750 Church St. in Spartanburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.