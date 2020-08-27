MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Disaster-workers from the Palmetto SC Region of the American Red Cross, including a few from the Upstate, have deployed to Alabama and Florida to help communities that are preparing for the impacts of two Tropical Storms.
Terry Barcelona, from Mauldin, says that retirees tend to gravitate to this work because they are "looking for ways to help their community, our state and our nation. That’s what we enjoy doing. Deploying out to different parts to the country helping people talking to them like Chris said earlier it’s a conversation with somebody that will brighten their day. We enjoy helping people and that’s why we’re here. Sooner or later… Hopefully not someday we may need help and somebody would come and help us."
All volunteers have been screened and show no symptoms of COVID-19. They have also completed COVID-19 operating procedure training. So far, 19 people have been deployed from the state went, 4 of them from the Upstate.
The following volunteers are being deployed:
- Brian Waymire, Pawleys Island
- Chris Austin, Pawleys Island
- Nona Mason, Ladson
- Gary Thurman, Conway
- Bill Martin, Isle of Palms
- Terry Barcelona, Mauldin
- Julienne Correa, Greenville
- Bruce Devoe, Simpsonville
Terry Barcelona, from the Upstate, will be deployed virtually to support logistics in Florida while the other seven will deploy, on the ground, to support sheltering operations in Alabama.
Currently, the Red Cross is preparing to shelter and support families from Texas to Florida. The organization has pre-positioned shelter and relief supplies and have trained volunteers ready to support. While the exact paths and potential impacts of these storms are still uncertain, the Red Cross is coordinating with community partners and emergency responders to be ready to provide aid.
The Palmetto SC Region of the Red Cross stands ready to send additional disaster-workers, as requested.
