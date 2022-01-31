A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.
- Tom Lanahan, Freeman Stoddard
Upstate rescue hopes to save "Meatloaf" the puppy's leg
- Tresia Bowles
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
DONALDS, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate animal rescue is fighting to save a puppy's leg after he was accidentally run over by a truck.
The pup's name is Meatloaf. He's about three months old and a black, beagle mix. And he has stolen the hearts of the community who is helping to raise money for his surgery.
Daisy Girls Rescue received Meatloaf over a week ago. His previous owners told them the puppy want accidentally run over in their driveway and needed help. So, rescue representative Christine Porter says they took him in.
"On the way home to the rescue, he was very weak, very tired. And all he did—he barely could lift his head," Porter said, "When he lifted his head for a couple of seconds, he'd put it back down. Look at him now."
Meatloaf is now on the go. He's limping around just fine, is perky, and is teething. However, the veterinarian didn't give the rescue a good report at first.
"We brought him to the vet immediately. Turns out, he had a crushed leg. They also treated him for worms," said Porter.
The vet told Porter if Meatloaf's leg doesn't heal, he'll either need surgery or an amputation.
"We're going to see him through the surgery. And we're going to make sure he's OK," Porter said, "And then, we'll go searching for a forever home from him."
Porter says any home will be lucky to have him.
"He's happy. He's friendly. He's a really great puppy," said Porter.
The rescue shared Meatloaf's story on Facebook. So far, the post has been shared nearly 300 times. The Upstate has helped them raised hundreds of dollars. Porter says it's good to know this pup has everyone's support.
"It is wonderful that people care so much. It's a great thing," Porter said.
With pain medication and crate rest, Meatloaf is doing much better.
The surgery will cost thousands. Here's how you can donate:
Visit Daisy Girls Rescue's Facebook page here.
The puppy was named after the late, great singer Meatloaf.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up-to-date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina
Most Popular Stories
- Emily Van de Riet, Joseph Wenzel, Courtney Allen, Alex Heider
- Posted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.