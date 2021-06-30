GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Carolina Loving Hound Rescue announced in a Facebook post that they are offering a reward for the return of two puppies.
According to the Rescue, five puppies went to one foster home on June 16. The puppies missed a scheduled appointment on Tuesday, but the person fostering them stated she was sick that day, says the Rescue.
They mention that the appointment was rescheduled for Tuesday, June 29, but it was missed.
The Rescue says after a days worth of texts, messages, and phone calls they finally contacted the person who told them two puppies had passed away.
After the Rescue asked the her to return all of the puppies, the woman told them she did not know where the two puppies were located.
The Rescue says the woman mentions that the puppies were left with another person, but has not told the Rescue the identity of the person.
They are asking if anyone sees the puppies to contact the Carolina Loving Hound Rescue. They are offering a $2000 reward for each puppy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.