GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - January 06, 2021 will be a day remembered in history.
Some have called Wednesday’s actions a coup attempt, and others see it as an expression of their 1st Amendment Rights, including a group of friends from the Upstate who traveled to D. C. For the ‘Save America March.’
One of the four, Kayla Chastain, shares her experience from D.C. which she says was positive.
“Standing there, talking to everybody, truly we had such a welcoming environment; everybody was so friendly, people were very out reaching and sociable," she told us. "There was singing, there was praying."
Chastain said they did not witness rioters storming the Capitol, nor were they apart of the disruption. However, when news broke of what was happening Kayla and her friends started getting texts and phone calls making sure they were okay.
“From what I saw today, I saw a spirit of patriotism I haven’t seen in this country before, that I was proud of the parts that I saw were very positive and uplifting,” she said.
We asked Chastain about her thoughts of the Capitol building falling under security breach. She says the riots are over shadowing the march.
“I feel like Americans, we have freedom of speech and to be able, respectfully to stand up for our country and say what we want to say," she said. "I just hope people in a respectful were heard and that their opinion books were valued."
