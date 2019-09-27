GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An Upstate resident, who is also a World War II veteran, will be celebrating his 100th birthday soon!
His name is Carl Henson, and he will be 100 years old on October 4th, according to his caretakers. He was born and raised in Greenville, and currently resides at Shepherd's Care Center.
His caretakers say that he is amazing, and when you speak with him, you would think he is twenty years younger.
Join us in wishing Mr. Henson a very happy birthday!
