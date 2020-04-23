SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - All eyes are on the likelihood for severe weather in our area Thursday afternoon, which includes the threat of tornadoes just days after a set of twisters tore through the Upstate.
Officials are warning residents now to prepare in case things do turn nasty. But for many residents hit hard, they don't need to be told twice as they pick up the pieces from the last round.
Several volunteers and churches in the area have already begun organizing and helping how they can. Andy Kinder, pastor of the Seneca Church of God On Prophecy, says his church's building has provided space for people to leave belongings in there, free of charge.
“This is a way that we can help secure their belongings in this future rain and storms that are ahead of us," he says. "And people in the community can use them free of charge. The building is not free but the storage is free," he told us.
On the leadership side, Oconee County EMS director Scott Krein has kept an eye on the latest forecasts as crews have been removing hanging debris and restoring power to the area. For him, this is almost unprecedented.
“Never thought that I would be doing the same thing again ten days later. Just making sure that we’re safe and our citizens know that to be careful with what’s going on," he told us. “The pain that I see families are in, people have lost everything."
While citizens must play double duty, watching for severe weather and picking up the pieces, officials say keeping your mobile phone alerts and notification sounds turned up is an excellent way to stay informed about what's coming and when.
