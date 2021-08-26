GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Ask anyone nowadays and they’ve probably seen a video of someone balancing, running, jumping…or falling…off a stack of milk crates somewhere.
“It’s a big deal on social media, so I’ve seen it on Twitter, Instagram, even Facebook,” said Greenville resident Bo Layton.
The "milk crate challenge" is the latest craze, so Fox Carolina hit the street in downtown Greenville in light of Wednesday’s news to see what people thought of it.
“I think it’s funny to watch," Layton said. “I see a lot of people getting hurt. It’s not me doing it so I get a good laugh," he added.
“It’s funny…but…it’s a little dumb to me," said Ella Etheridge. “I would definitely be scared to do it."
It started just a couple days ago with a tweet from comedian Conan O’Brien, where are the host joked he was waiting on FDA approval to do the milk crate challenge. By then, the challenge, which involves people trying to get across the top of pyramid of milk crates (often times for money), had already gone viral.
Then came a cheeky response from the FDA saying they don’t recommend doing it.
“Seems like a good way to get hurt, which is never a good idea," said Nathan Wolfe, who told Fox Carolina he admittedly has mixed feelings about the challenge.
But it’s gotten much more serious. Doctors and firefighters across the country are now warning people they can get seriously hurt doing this – some injuries a glass of milk can’t cure.
First responders from Indiana to Baltimore to Greenville have chimed in as the response and backlash to this challenge has gone nationwide.
“You’re not gonna catch me on top of a stack of crates anytime soon," Wolfe said. “Ten years ago? Maybe. Not now though."
TikTok, the platform where a lot of these milk crate videos have been filmed, finally chimed in Wednesday, saying: “TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts," adding that they are advising people to use caution in their behavior and that they would be removing all milk crate videos from their platform.
“Considering what’s going on, there are a lot of other issues," said Etheridge. “We don’t need injuries from that type of thing. There are a lot more fun things to do in my opinion," she said.
Doctors also warn that, especially with hospitals already crowded amid a surge in Covid cases, there may not be enough space or resources to treat you if you end up with a bad injury from a challenge gone wrong. They say that a hop, skip, and a jump in another direction is what’s best.
“These beds are more necessary for people with serious complications from Covid," Wolfe agreed. “No one wants to see your broken clavicle up in the ER taking up space."
“I think people looking to get views should maybe find something else to do," Layton added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.