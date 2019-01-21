Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, Upstate residents are planning to rally at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport at 12 p.m. to thank TSA agents for reporting to work and continuing to serve during the partial government shutdown, despite not being paid.
GSP is currently hosing a food drive for workers affected by the partial government shutdown.
Donations by residents can be dropped off curbside at the airports valet parking area.
Several organizations such as the Americans for Prosperity-SC, the Greenville Tea Party, and Heritage Action for America plan to participate.
Organizers said:
Organizers said, “Some federal employees--including TSA agents who are required to work despite not receiving paychecks until the government reopens--are feeling the main brunt of the shutdown. By gathering at the airport and thanking TSA agents for continuing to do their jobs, we hope to show them that we appreciate their patriotic and sacrificial service to keep travelers safe.”
“The Trump Administration has sought to minimize impacts of the government shutdown as much as possible while simultaneously pushing for necessary funding for a border wall, additional border security, and immigration enforcement measures. Meanwhile, congressional Democrats have done nothing but refuse to negotiate, thereby keeping the government partially shut down. Unfortunately, TSA agents have been caught in the middle.”
Local citizens are invited to come out and show their support for the TSA agents at GSP today at noon.
